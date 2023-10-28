MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters from the Department of Forestry and local fire departments are continuing to try to contain the Quaker Run Fire that began Tuesday, which has now spread to around 390 acres.

In the evening on Saturday, Oct. 28, a spokesperson for the Department of Forestry said the fire was currently 20% contained.

Officials said no homes or structures have been damaged by the fire and there are no evacuation orders in place on Saturday. Residents and visitors may notice smoke produced by the fire, which is visible from several counties away and may negatively affect the air quality in nearby areas.

Progress has been difficult due to the steep terrain, but officials said that crews hope to complete a 650-acre “containment line” surrounding the fire. Once the fire reaches the containment line, its access to fuel will be cut off, limiting further progression. The fire, and the developing containment line, are on private land.

Department of Forestry Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller said, “as long as weather conditions don’t shift, we anticipate this fire will be fully contained within the next few days.”

Anyone looking for updates on the fire can find them on the Department of Forestry’s website.