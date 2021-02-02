Maintenance worker hospitalized after falling 30 feet into dry well in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A maintenance worker was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he fell about 30 feet down into a dry well at a sewage pump house in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach firefighters say they responded to the accident around 9:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Outerbridge Quay in Charlestowne Lakes South.
Firefighters say VBFD’s Technical Rescue Team was able to immobilize the man and extricate him from the well via a haul system and a confined space immobilization device.
He was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time, VBFD said.
