Maintenance worker hospitalized after falling 30 feet into dry well in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A maintenance worker was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he fell about 30 feet down into a dry well at a sewage pump house in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach firefighters say they responded to the accident around 9:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Outerbridge Quay in Charlestowne Lakes South.

The pump house (VBFD photo)

Firefighters say VBFD’s Technical Rescue Team was able to immobilize the man and extricate him from the well via a haul system and a confined space immobilization device.

He was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time, VBFD said.

Virginia Beach firefighters rescue a maintenance worker who fell 30 feet down into a dry well in the 900 block of Outerbridge Quay on Feb. 2, 2021.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.