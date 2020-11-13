Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins named interim superintendent of Virginia Military Institute

LEXINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Military Institute has named a new interim superintendent following the resignation of Gen. J. H. Binford Peay, III.

Retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will serve as the interim superintendent of VMI following a vote from the board of visitors.

“The VMI Board of Visitors is pleased that Maj. Gen. Wins has agreed to lead the Institute during this critical time of transition,” President of the VMI Board of Visitors John William Boland said.

Virginia Military Institute is under investigation after a report from The Washington Post in which Black cadets and alumni recounted a history of “relentless racism” at the nation’s oldest state-run military college.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia’s other top elected officials shared their “deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism at the Virginia Military Institute” in a joint letter to VMI’s Board of Visitors in October.

General Peay resigned less than a week after Northam ordered an investigation into VMI’s culture.

Wins was a cadet at VMI. During his time at the institute, he was a standout basketball player. He graduated in 1985 with a bachelor of arts in economics and commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer.

“I am excited to return to VMI, a place that had an extraordinary impact on me as a leader and person,” Major Wins said. “Now, more than ever, the lessons and values of VMI are needed in the world, and I am humbled to be a part of making that happen. I most look forward to leading the cadets and ensuring we have a safe and successful conclusion to the academic year, hit the ground running during the spring sports season, and continue fulfilling our vital mission of producing educated and honorable men and women.”

Wins will serve until a permanent superintendent is chosen.