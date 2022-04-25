RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Major construction work on Interstate 95 this week is expected to cause delays for drivers traveling outside of Fredericksburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers can expect full traffic stops and lane and ramp closures beginning Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29.

The demolition of the American Legion Road overpass in Stafford County will kick off Monday night, causing full traffic stops on I-95 northbound and southbound intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. Each stop may last up to 30 minutes.

VDOT is encouraging overnight drivers to plan ahead and take alternate routes if possible. Overhead message boards along I-95 will alert motorists to the delays ahead.

Locations and Schedule of Traffic Stops and Lane Closures on I-95

Monday, April 25 – Tuesday, April 26

·I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 148 (Quantico) to exit 143 (Route 610)

9 p.m. – Single lane closure on I-95 northbound and southbound

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

I-95 Southbound at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

9 p.m. – 10 .m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

I-95 Southbound at Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes

3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Tuesday, April 26 – Wednesday, April 27

·Express Lanes Southbound at exit 150 (Joplin Road) in Prince William

10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – All express lanes southbound traffic will be detoured to general purpose lanes at the interchange.

I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Route 610) to exit 148 (Quantico)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

I-95 Southbound at Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Route 3 westbound entrance ramp closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes

3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Wednesday, April 27 – Thursday, April 28

Express Lanes Southbound at exit 150 (Joplin Road)

10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – All express lanes southbound traffic will be detoured to general purpose lanes at the interchange.

I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to exit 148 (Quantico)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

I-95 Southbound at Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Entrance or exit ramp closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes

3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Thursday, April 28 – Friday, April 29

Express Lanes Southbound at exit 150 (Joplin Road)

10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – All express lanes southbound traffic will be detoured to general purpose lanes at the interchange.

I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to exit 148 (Quantico)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)