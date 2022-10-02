The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued coastal flood warnings along Virginia’s coast and major rivers until Tuesday, Oct. 4.

According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.

Flooding between two and three feet above ground level is possible and evacuations may be considered in areas such as York, Surry, James City, Isle of Wight, Suffolk and Newport News. The tide height at the Jamestown/Scotland Ferry in Surry County is expected to reach 5.8 feet on Monday. A tide height of above 4 feet in the area is considered flooding and above 5 feet is considered major flooding.

The water level on the James River near the Jamestown/Scotland Ferry in Surry County is expected to reach 5.8 feet on Monday, Oct. 3. (Photo: NWS)

In Richmond, tide height near the Huguenot bridge is expected to reach 4.5 feet by Tuesday, where 12 feet would be considered flooding. Tide height near Libby Hill Park is expected to reach 6.5 feet on Monday, where 8 feet would be considered flooding.

The water on the James River near the Huguenot bridge is expected to reach 4.5 feet on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Photo: NWS)

The water on the James River near Libby Hill Park is expected to reach 6.5 feet on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Photo: NWS)

More information on forecasted water levels in Virginia can be found here.