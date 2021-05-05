Majority of Virginia voters back Democratic proposals on immigration, health care and climate change, new poll finds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While Virginia voters consider themselves as moderate, with a slight conservative lean, most back Democratic plans to address health care, immigration and climate change, according to a poll released Wednesday.

In the survey from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, 76% of voters polled said they support a Medicare for all-that-want-it program and 73% believe all undocumented immigrants in the U.S. should have a pathway for citizenship.

Nearly two-thirds of the voters polled (65%) said they back a “Green New Deal” that calls for investments in infrastructure and “green” jobs to combat climate change.

The poll, based on 1,003 phone interviews with registered voters from Feb. 28 to March 17, asked participants where they were on a 0-10 scale, where 0 represents liberal and 10 is conservative. The average for the voters surveyed was 5.83, with those identifying as Republicans having an average score of 8.11, Democrats at 3.57 and independents placing themselves at 5.72.

“These findings reveal a political danger zone between policy and ideology,” Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, the Wason Center’s research director, said in a statement. “That will become a war zone as this year’s election for governor and House of Delegates tests whether the Democrats moved too far and too fast with a progressive legislative agenda since they won full control two years ago.”

A breakdown of the participants’ political leanings was not provided in the release announcing the survey’s results. The Wason Center poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

This story will be updated.