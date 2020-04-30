Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia still granting wishes during coronavirus pandemic

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Make-A-Wish is celebrating a big milestone this year!

‘World Wish Day’ is celebrating 40 years and more than 330,00 wishes that have been granted to children with critical illnesses. The very first wish was granted to a boy named Chris from Arizona, who wished to be a police officer is 1980.

At this time, 281 kids in Virginia are waiting for their wish to be granted.

“We want to make sure they continue to have strength and hope during this journey that’s taking longer for their wish to be granted,” Sheri Lambert, the CEO of Make a Wish Greater Virginia said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, kids need more hope than ever. Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia told 8News that about 30 wishes in Central Virginia have been postponed due to travel restrictions.

“So anything that’s local and does not involve travel we are still granting those and look forward to the community support in helping us make those wishes come true,” Lambert said. “We know they bring hope, strength and joy to kids at a time they need it most.”

Make-A-Wish is encouraging you to wear blue to support ‘World Wish Day’ on April 29. You can also create a message of hope for these children and share it on social media or on the Make-A-Wish website.

“There are a lot of needs that Make-A-Wish continues to have,” “And certainly our needs are even greater with the impact of coronavirus,” Lambert said.

To help, you can donate airline miles, make a monetary donation or volunteer to be a wish granter.