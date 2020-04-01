Make your family count on 2020 Census Day!

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. Filling out this year’s census form won’t get you a check from the federal government as claims circulating on social media suggest. The posts state that if you respond to the census, you will receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government that’s intended to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress is considering mailing checks directly to households, but hasn’t approved funding for the stimulus funding package yet. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Make sure you fill out the 2020 Census!

Since 1790, the United States has counted its population every 10 years. The results help decide how many congressional districts and electoral college votes each state gets.

By now most residences should have received a postcard with a code to fill out the census online.

However, there are multiple ways to complete a census form:

Online via https://my2020census.gov/

A toll-free phone number: 844-330-2020

Via the form mailed to you.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam has asked Virginians to complete the 2020 Census online.

“Though many Virginians are focused on COVID-19, it is still crucial that everyone takes times to complete the 2020 Census, which can be done quickly and easily online. Counting every person in the Commonwealth will ensure that we receive our portion of the more than $675 billion in federal funding that will be allocated to states for important programs, from Medicaid to school breakfasts.” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

When filling out the census, make sure you count everyone in the household as of April 1, including children. Also, please note that one’s citizenship status does not matter when filling out the mandated form.

If someone is staying at your house temporarily because of coronavirus do not include them in your form. They should be counted where they usually live.

The census is available in 13 different languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Polish, French and Vietnamese.

