CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of murdering three people and injuring two others in a tragic shooting on the University of Virginia campus in November 2022 returns to court this morning.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. will be seen at Albemarle General District Court at 11:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing in connection to the deadly attack.

Jones faces a multitude of charges, including three second-degree murder charges, five charges for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two charges for malicious bodily injury after police say he opened fire, shooting and killing three University football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — and injuring two other students — Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins — on a charter bus returning from a field trip on Nov. 13.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces numerous charges in connection to the killing of three UVA football players, and injuring of two students in a deadly on-campus shooting on Nov. 13. (Photo: Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

The 23-year-old murder suspect first appeared in court in person on Dec. 8, at which time his preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 30, 2023. That hearing was continued and was later set for Aug. 21.

Jones originally told the judge he planned to hire his own attorney and was appointed Public Defender Liz Murtagh in the interim. As of 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 21, court documents state Jones to still be represented by a public defender.