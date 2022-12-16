A Petersburg man has been arrested after he drove crashed head-on into a medical transport van carrying a child. Credit: Virginia State Police.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been arrested after police said he drove into the wrong lane of traffic on Route 460 at Route 604 in Sussex County on Friday morning and crashed head-on into a medical transport van carrying a child.

According to Virginia State Police, at 8:13 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was driving westbound on Route 460 when it drifted into the eastbound lanes and hit a medical transport van head on.

The van was transporting one patient and one 6-year-old child. The driver and passengers of the transport van were uninjured, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Stephen Ray Batten of Petersburg, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Batten was charged with driving with no operator’s license, not wearing a seatbelt, and reckless driving.

According to police, neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.