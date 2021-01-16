Man arrested after trying to enter D.C. security checkpoint with loaded gun, fake inauguration credentials

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been arrested after being stopped at a checkpoint in Washington D.C., and being found with a gun and over 500 hundred rounds of ammunition, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Authorities said Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal, Virginia also presented fake inaugural credentials to police while trying to pass through the checkpoint on Friday evening.

Documents show that Beeler was arrested after being stopped in a white Ford F-150 truck in the First District after 6:30 p.m. by responding U.S. Capitol officers at North Capitol Street NW at E Street NW.

Officers asked Beeler if he had any weapons and he admitted to carrying a Glock semi-automatic pistol in the armrest of his truck, court documents said. The gun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and a round chamber ready to fire, authorities said.

Beeler was arrested for several offenses, including possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.