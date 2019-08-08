Man arrested following tactical situation in Newport News was found in dishwasher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after a domestic situation late Wednesday night.
Newport News police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Crescent Way around 10:30 p.m.
Police said responding officers made contact with a 26-year-old woman who told them she was involved in an incident with her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Apachee Laquan Lark.
A tactical situation was initiated at 11:40 p.m. after Lark refused to exit the residence. He was later taken into custody without further incident.
A Newport News police spokesperson said they found Lark inside of a dishwasher during the tactical situation.
Lark had active warrants in Newport News for a July 18 offense involving the same woman. The warrants were for strangulation, assault on family member, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding.