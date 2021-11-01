Man arrested for Halloween murder in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old man from Orange County was arrested for murder after a man was found dead in the front yard of a home on Halloween.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday they got a 911 call about a shooting but the caller did not provide information on who, what, where, when or why.

The sheriff’s office started an investigation and in the early morning hours of Sunday received information that individuals involved may have gone to a residence in the 15000 block of Mountain Track Road.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to determine that the shooting happened at this residence and found a dead man in the front yard of the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.

Kevin P. MCleer of Orange has been arrested for the murder. He is being held with no bond.