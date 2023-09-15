NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was charged with brandishing a firearm after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman while driving on Interstate 64 in Newport News has been arrested in connection with a second brandishing incident which reportedly took place just an hour after the first.

According to Virginia State Police, 58-year-old Eugene Timothy Trujillo of Newport News was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, assault, reckless driving and reckless handling of a firearm after an incident that took place on the morning of Sept. 10.

In that incident, a woman driving on I-64 East in Newport News reported to state troopers that the driver of an orange 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, later identified as Trujillo, had pulled up next to her car, taken out a firearm and pointed it at her. The woman took a video of the incident.

Later that same morning, a man reported to VSP that, while he was driving on I-264 in Newport News, a man driving an orange 2011 Chevrolet Camaro pointed a firearm at him. The man gave police a description of the suspect, as well as his car’s tags, and they identified him as Trujillo.

Trujillo was charged with a second count of brandishing on Sept. 15. It was determined that the two incidents took place just an hour apart.

Trujillo is being held at Newport News City Jail without bond.