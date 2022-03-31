SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man and are searching for a second following a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured late Sunday night in Suffolk.

Suffolk police say they have arrested 23-year-old Phillip Jovan Etheridge. He is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in or around a school, attempt to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Thursday, Suffolk police said they have warrants out for the arrest of 23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson.

Authorities initially got a call for an attempted robbery around 10:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of Townsend Place.

Officials say the caller was in his vehicle when two unknown individuals wearing masks walked up to his vehicle and showed guns. The caller fled the scene.

Before officers arrived at Townsend Place, police located a vehicle with bullet holes in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway, at a shopping center that includes The COVE veterinary clinic.



A woman and man were located with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The woman, identified Monday as 40-year-old Tameisha Goode Rogers, was pronounced deceased on scene. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.