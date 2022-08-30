WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A man who robbed a popular ice cream store in the Shenandoah Valley has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Aug.10, at approximately 9:53 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream, located at 2800 West Main Street, to investigate a reported burglary.

According to police, a person, who was later identified as Jerry Marcus Kesterson II, allegedly entered the business during the early morning hours and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Waynesboro Police Department charged Kesterson with one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges for burglarizing the store. On August 18, 2022, Waynesboro police charged Kesterson for entering a building in the nighttime with the intent to commit larceny, assault and battery, or felony, petit larceny and the intentional destruction or damage to a window valued to be less than $1,000.

Kesterson remains held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.