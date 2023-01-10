SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged after a crash with a school bus in Shenandoah County resulted in four children being taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 11 when it rear-ended a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus which was stopped for a northbound school bus that was unloading children.

There were 51 children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Four children sustained minor injuries and were transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford — identified as 60-year-old Gregory A. Yew of Woodstock, Va. — sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the school bus — a 54-year-old woman from Strasburg, Va. — was not injured in the crash.

Yew was charged with reckless driving. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.