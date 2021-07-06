Man charged with arson after string of suspicious fires

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials have charged a man with one count of arson after a string of suspicious fires in Norfolk.

News outlets report that the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office announced the arrest of 42-year-old Ryan Elza on Monday.

He is charged with one count of arson of an occupied dwelling. Court documents state Elza is a Norfolk Public Schools employee.

Authorities haven’t identified which of the suspicious fires they believe Elza is responsible for, but say “further charges could be brought pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.”

Elza is being held without bond in the Norfolk city jail without bond. Online court records show Elza is represented by a public defender, but details about a specific attorney weren’t available yet.