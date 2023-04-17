GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Gloucester County man has been sentenced for a number of convictions related to drug trafficking, shooting assault, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks, 39, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday, April 11, in federal court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The jury found Mattocks guilty of a number of charges, including:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Two counts of tampering with a witness by physical force or threat

Two counts of retaliating against a witness

Obstruction of justice

Mattocks — a previously convicted felon — was arrested by deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office in August 2020. According to court documents, deputies received a call from a victim who claimed the driver of a gray Honda Civic — later identified as Mattocks — was following him and shooting at him.

Upon pulling the vehicle over and arresting Mattocks, deputies found “Roxacet 30” pills containing fentanyl and a Taurus Model PT111 Pro 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the crime scene area — a witness testified that Mattocks had thrown the pills and firearm out of the vehicle prior to being pulled over.

Mattocks became aware of potential witnesses in his case and, prior to his trial, asked a “known violent gang member” who was also incarcerated with him to find others who could either kill or assault the witnesses or make sure they would not appear in court. Mattocks offered to pay the gang member or give him a large quantity of drugs in exchange and gave him a note with details of the potential witnesses.

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement led to the discovery of Mattocks’ history of dealing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and other substances in the Middle Peninsula region of Virginia.