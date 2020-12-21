Man crashes into trees, dies in Rappahannock County

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 59-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Sperryville Pike near Yancey Road. The driver, Todd B. Mckinney was traveling south in a Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a fence and multiple trees.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Virginia State Police say a medical emergency could be a factor in the crash.
