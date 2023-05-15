NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run last week after a car hit him while he was installing cable wires on a road in the Eastern Shore area.

On Friday, May 12, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Wartown Road at Stewart Wharf Road, in Exmore, on the Eastern Shore.

According to police, a 19 year old man was installing cable wires while standing in a grassy area on the side of the road. While there were no witnesses to the crash, when other workers came out of a wooded area nearby, the found the man injured in a ditch.

The victim was taken to local hospital and then flown to Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man’s coworkers said the car involved in the crash was possibly a late model burgundy vehicle that was being pulled by tan colored truck. There was no information available about the registration on either vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash or anything that occurred in the area before or after the incident are asked to contact state police at 757-424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.