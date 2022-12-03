Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County that left one man dead on Friday, Dec. 2.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County that left one man dead on Friday night.

On the evening of Friday, Dec. 2, state police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Route 33/General Puller Highway.

According to police, the driver of a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 85-year-old Joseph Paul Pearce of Topping, Va., was driving westbound on Route 33 on Friday night. The car ran off the road, hit a road sign and several mailboxes, went airborne and finally landed in a ditch.

Credit: Virginia State Police.

Pearce died at the scene, according to police. He was wearing his seatbelt and there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash.