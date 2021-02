NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say a man is dead following a triple-shooting on Timothy Avenue Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out by Norfolk Police, officials say the call for the shooting came in at 12:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Timothy Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say two other victims were taken to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries are still unknown.

The scene is still under investigation.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a triple shooting in the 500 block of Timothy Ave. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other victims have been taken to the hospital. Call came in at 12:35 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP pic.twitter.com/byik69MTR3 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 27, 2021