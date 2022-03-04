SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal hang-glider crash that happened Thursday in Shenandoah County.

The crash happened March 3 at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane in the Northern Virginia County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a hang-glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground, according to police.

The pilot and sole occupant, 71-year-old Ward F. Odenwalk, died at the scene of the crash. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash. The FAA was notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by police.