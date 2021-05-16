Man dies after his motorcycle crashes into electric pole in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say around 1:56 p.m. on May 16 crews responded to the area of Hornbaker Road and Industrial Road to investigate a crash.

Officers found out that Joshua Lee Jackson, 23, of Manassas, the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road when he lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole.

Johnson was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

