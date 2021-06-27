Man dies after shooting near Shop ‘N Go in Norfolk; 3rd homicide in Norfolk in 24 hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Norfolk.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the 700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said the incident happened near a Shop ‘N Go store.

Officers arrived to find the injured man. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he later died from his injuries. He was identified on Friday as 46-year-old Derrick D. Roundtree.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but no motive or suspect information is available at this time.

The shooting was the third homicide in 24 hours in Norfolk. A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Berkley Avenue Ext. around 10:45 a.m. Thursday and a man was killed in a shooting on Woodview Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night. There’s no suspect information in either shooting.

Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to your mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit your tip.