Man dies after shooting near Shop ‘N Go in Norfolk; 3rd homicide in Norfolk in 24 hours

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Norfolk.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the 700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said the incident happened near a Shop ‘N Go store.

Officers arrived to find the injured man. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he later died from his injuries. He was identified on Friday as 46-year-old Derrick D. Roundtree.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but no motive or suspect information is available at this time.

The shooting was the third homicide in 24 hours in Norfolk. A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Berkley Avenue Ext. around 10:45 a.m. Thursday and a man was killed in a shooting on Woodview Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night. There’s no suspect information in either shooting.

Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to your mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit your tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events