Man dies in Friday morning single-vehicle crash

FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a fatal sing-vehicle crash that took place in Fredrick County Friday morning.

Police said the crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, along Route 671, half a mile west of Route 11. This is when officials said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala traveling east was unable to maneuver a curve, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

VSP said The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Bowen, 32, of Clear Brook, Va., died at the scene. Bowen was wearing a seatbelt.

While speed is being considered as a factor in this crash, police say it is still under investigation.

