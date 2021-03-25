Man dies in ‘horrific’ crash on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in what witnesses called a “horrific” crash on Thursday morning in Norfolk.

All lanes are blocked from Earl St. to East Bayview Blvd.@NorfolkPD are detouring cars, the medical examiner just arrived on the scene.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/e8ZslG8vdY — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) March 25, 2021

Dispatch said they were notified around 12:15 a.m. for the single-vehicle accident in the 8600 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene told 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson the scene was “horrific,” with the car ripped in half.

The man’s car

“The windshield is over here, the roof to the car is over there,”

Police closed all travel lanes while crews investigated. There are no other details at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.