WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is searching for a man who reportedly escaped the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.

According to police, 32-year-old Christopher Feagin is believed to have escaped the facility early at around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Other aliases for Feagin include Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih, according to police.

Feagin is described as a 5-foot 9-inch tall White male with brown hair, weighing approximately 135 pounds. Police said he has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck — including one of a skull with a woman’s face on his face. Police said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray shirt and gray sweater.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police said that Feagin has no last known address, but was arrested by Virginia Beach Police in August. He also reportedly has ties to Lexington, South Carolina.

Both state and local law enforcement are taking part in the ongoing search efforts.

Anyone with information on Feagin and his possible whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.