HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a Honda Accord is fighting for life after police say a man driving a pickup truck crashed into his car head-on while driving the wrong way on Interstate 64 early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred just before 3 a.m. on I-64 near the exit to West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

According to state police, Kenneth Dominic Matthews was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-64, when he hit a Honda Accord that was driving the correct way down the interstate head-on. The sole occupant of the Honda, Rashad David-Lamarr Cartwright, was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Both Matthews and Cartwright had to be extricated from their vehicles, according to state police, and were both sent to Riverside Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. At this time, police do not know if alcohol or speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Matthews has been cited for reckless driving.