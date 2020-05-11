Man in custody following stabbing of two officers, two civilians in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia police are investigating an incident where two officers and two adults were stabbed Sunday evening.

Officials responded to the 100 block of Ashford Drive in Suffolk, Virginia around 9:30 p.m. to serve an emergency custody order. When officers arrived on scene, they had spoken to multiple people before coming into contact with the suspect of the custody order.

The adult male pulled a knife and attacked four victims. All four individuals were transported a local hospital with serious injuries. Two adults and one officer were treated and later released. The other officer remains in the hospital.

The adult suspect was taken into custody without further incident with new charges pending.

No other details have been released. Stay with us for updates.