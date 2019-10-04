Man indicted on additional charges in kidnapping, death of Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Ashanti Billie is now faced with additional charges.

Retired Navy veteran Eric Brian Brown is accused of abducting Billie from Join Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in September 2017. The 19-year-old’s body was found a week and a half later in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ashanti Billie

Brown was charged with murder and kidnapping by authorities in North Carolina. He was also perviously indicted in Norfolk in December 2018 on charges of kidnapping resulting in death, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.

In a superseding indictment filed Wednesday, the grand jury charged Brown with kidnapping resulting in death, assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit a felony, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, theft of personal property and stalking.

A previous indictment showed the federal kidnapping charge carried with it a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison and a maximum sentence of the death penalty.

Prosecutors were later directed by Attorney General William Barr not to seek the death penalty against Brown.

Brown has been committed at the Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in December 2017 — and subsequently declared incompetent to stand trial. Multiple hearings to determine his competency have been pushed back over the last two years.

Prosecutors filed a motion last month for a judge to give doctors permission to forcibly medicate Brown, in order to restore his competency for a trial.

Virginia lawmakers a law in response to Billie’s death to create the Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Program and the “Ashanti Alert,” which notifies the public to missing adults that didn’t fit the criteria for Amber (children) and Silver (senior citizens) alerts.