FRANKLIN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man critically injured when an explosion occurred in his southeastern Virginia duplex over two weeks ago has died from his injuries. News outlets cite Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt, who said the man died Friday.

Franklin police identified him as Michael Wiggins. Wiggins and a woman were critically injured in the explosion at the Berkley Court Apartments on the evening of April 15.

Jarratt said previously that a preliminary investigation had determined that a propane explosion had occurred and that nothing criminal had happened.

The injured woman was flown to a Richmond hospital.

Franklin Fire and Rescue crews responded to the house on Cameron Street around 10:45 p.m. on the night of the explosion. WAVY-TV, in Norfolk, reported receiving numerous calls from viewers saying they heard a loud boom.

Some said it shook their house and knocked photos off the wall.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

House explosion in Franklin on April 15, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

