Man escapes ICE custody by scaling fence of the Caroline Detention Facility

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) escaped the Caroline Detention Facility by “scaling the perimeter fence” Wednesday afternoon.

According to an ICE spokesperson, a citizen of Guinea named Pierot Fangamou jumped the fence and escaped the facility “shortly after 12 p.m.” Fangamou was wearing a blue jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

On Wednesday, shortly after 12 p.m., Pierot Fangamou, an individual detained at the Caroline Detention Facility, escaped the facility by scaling the perimeter fence. Fangamou was wearing a blue jumpsuit when he escaped the facility. Fangamou is a citizen of Guinea; he entered ICE custody May 9 after being released on local criminal charges from the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. He has several criminal misdemeanor convictions and current criminal charges pending in Prince William County. Please do not try to apprehend the subject. If you have information to report on Fangamou’s whereabouts, call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400 or 911. This is an ongoing investigation.” Carissa Cutrell, ICE spokesperson

