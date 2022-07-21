ABLEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Louisa Road and Tally Ho Lane just before 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for a report of a crash.

When the officers arrived, they found an overturned dump truck that had been transporting asphalt.

The driver, 41-year-old John Henry Alfred Moorman of Culpeper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ablemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene in order to mitigate the potential environmental impact of the asphalt that had spilled near Mechunk Creek. The process of removing asphalt from the area is ongoing and is expected to last at least a week.

The crash is currently under investigation.