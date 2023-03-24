SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a man who was evading police.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, a state trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a 2004 Honda Accord for a traffic violation on Route 460. According to police, the driver of the Honda refused to stop and drove away from the trooper at high speed.

Police said the driver — now identified as 34-year-old Javon T. Johnson of Wakefield — was driving erratically to evade the trooper. When Johnson tried to pass another vehicle on the grassy shoulder of the highway, he lost control of the vehicle and hit a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer from behind before running off the roadway and catching fire.

The pursuing trooper managed to successfully remove Johnson from the flames of the vehicle with the assistance of citizens. Johnson was then taken to Chippenham Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a man who was evading police. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

According to police, Johnson had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.