ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 57-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash in the town of Orange which may have been caused by a medical emergency.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash took place at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 on the 250 block of North Madison Road in Orange.

It was determined that 57-year-old Jeffrey S. McDaniel of the Gordonsville area was driving a 2002 Nissan Frontier heading south on North Madison Road when he rear-ended a 2016 Honda Civic.

After the collision, the Nissan continued off the right side of the road and ran into a building. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured and no one was in the building at the time of the crash.

It is believed that a medical emergency was a factor in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation by VSP.