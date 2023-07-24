FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man died in a crash that took place less than a mile away from his home Thursday evening.

A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy was driving to work on July 20 on Berryville Pike when a car sped past him near Burnt Factory Road. FCSO said that the deputy saw the car weave in and out of traffic before running a red light at Woods Mill. The deputy was not able to catch up to the car.

After running the red light, the car T-boned another car that was trying to cross from Route 7 onto Woods Mill. Joseph Shane Stephens, 24, was driving that car. First responders treated Stephens at the scene. He died at the hospital.

According to an online page dedicated to Stephens, he just left work at Red Lobster in Woodbridge and was headed home when the speeding car hit his. It added that Stephens was six month away from earning his bachelor’s degree.

The sheriff’s office said that Frances Rotondo of Brooklyn, N.Y. was driving the car that hit Stephens’ car. Deputies arrested Rotondo at the scene. They said he “appeared to be confused about where he was or having been involved in a crash.”