Man killed in Greensville hit-and-run; suspect charged

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call saying that there was a pedestrian and a bicycle lying in the ditch of the 1000 block of Slagle Lake Road.

‘When deputies arrived, they said: “It appeared that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had left scene.”

Authorities identified the victim as Henry Chet Boone of Greensville County.

“Through the determination and dedication of Dep. K. Hines, Dep. C. Edwards, First Sgt. R. Person, Trooper Mann and Sgt. Hernandez a suspect was developed,” the Greensville

Deputies said the suspect is Christopher Reed of Greensville County. Authorities said they have arrested and charged the man with hit-and-run and involuntary manslaughter.

The 35-year-old is being held at the Southside Regional Jail under a $500 bond.

Stay with 8News for updates.