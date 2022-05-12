FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash overnight, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the scene at the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Officers investigated the incident and Lafayette Boulevard was closed in both directions for about five hours.

Officers determined a motorcycle was speeding northbound on Lafayette Boulevard. The driver came up to a vehicle, struck it and then drove around the car, descending the hill at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist lost control, went off the road and struck a National Park Service sign. He was ejected off the vehicle at impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified and police said the name of the driver will be released at a later time. The driver of the vehicle struck was not injured, according to police.