Generic photo of silver Acura MDX, car suspected to be connected to fatal Portsmouth hit-and-run (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has released the identity of the man killed in a hit-and-run in Portsmouth over the weekend.

According to police, 47-year-old Durrell Jerome Sawyer was hit by a silver Acura MXD on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth on Sunday, July 17. Police said Sawyer was walking east in the westbound lanes of the interstate when an unknown car hit him just before 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle that fled the scene was occupied by three females, ages 18 to 22 years old at the time of the incident.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.