ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after a car chase involving Rockingham County deputies ended with a shootout by the side of the road.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, deputies began pursuing a vehicle that initially managed to get away. A short time after deputies gave up the chase, the vehicle was found stopped on the 6660 block of Spring Creek Road in Bridgewater.

As deputies approached the driver, 37-year-old Christopher Miller, he exited the vehicle with a gun and began shooting at the deputies.

Deputies returned fire and Miller died at the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

No deputies were injured in the shootout, Virginia State Police is currently investigating the incident.