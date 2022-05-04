BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is on the run, after escaping custody of the police at a Virginia jail Wednesday night.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook just before 8 p.m. saying that the man escaped the custody of the South Hill Police Department at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Virginia.

Police describe the man as 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black joggers, sneakers, a stocking cap, and was wearing his hair in dreads that had been cut.

The escapee (Photo Courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, the man is handcuffed in the front.

Police ask for anyone who sees the man to contact Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.