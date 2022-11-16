CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — An Albemarle County man pleaded guilty to breaking into a private home and robbing a victim at gunpoint in federal court last week.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 20-year-old Traevon Gray pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

On Oct. 27, 2021, Gray and an accomplice — Damon Williams — while armed with firearms, broke into the home of the victim — anonymized as C.H. in court documents — through the backdoor.

According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.’s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.

Gray and Williams stole several thousand dollars, a firearm, two pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, according to the DOJ. Gray and Williams then fled to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The DOJ said Williams is expected to plead guilty to similar charges next week in federal court.