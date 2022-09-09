FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Herbert Young III committed an armed robbery of the Farmville auto dealership, Auto Connection, on July 16, 2020.

During the robbery, Young was said to have physically restrained the victim-owner’s hands using an electrical extension cord and a phone charging cord. Court documents revealed that, when a customer entered the store, the victim attempted to free himself and run away.

Before the victim could get away, Young shot at him and struck the calf area of the victim’s right leg, according to the United States Department of Justice Eastern District of Virginia.

Young reportedly stole a 2000 BMW, which belonged to the Auto Connection site. He drove away from the scene. Young also took the victim’s cell phone and other property that belonged to Auto Connection, court documents stated.

Young is set to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023 and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison for the robbery and a consecutive mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and maximum of life imprisonment for the discharge of the firearm, according to the DOJ.