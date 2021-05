A boater drives away from Sandy Point State Park near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, on May 7, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A 50-year-old man was rescued in Virginia Beach after his boat capsized in the Chesapeake Bay. This happened yesterday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says the man’s 14-foot vessel flipped during severe weather.

Luckily the boater was wearing a life jacket.

He was eventually taken to shore, treated and released.