PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Woodbridge.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, officers were called to the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. for a reported robbery.

An investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. According to police, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene toward Richmond Highway.

No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Following a preliminary investigation, a police K-9 unit and a Fairfax County police helicopter were dispatched to search for the suspect — he was not found.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, a red undershirt, black pants, white shoes, a black face, a white construction helmet and blue gloves. Police believe he is about 40 years old.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prince William Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.