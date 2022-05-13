He was previously incarcerated for harassing a Virginia Beach woman he had never met

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found guilty in a federal Virginia court Thursday after mailing threatening letters to a federal law enforcement officer and federal prosecutor who put him away. The reason for his prior conviction? Criminal threats.

Brock Brian Beeman, 27, of New York, was indicted on July 23, 2020, on charges of cyberstalking a Virginia Beach woman. He was charged with six counts, including making interstate threats.

The woman — only known as A.M. to protect her privacy — received approximately 130 threatening and sexual calls beginning on May 11 and ending at the time of Beeman’s arrest nearly 40 days later, according to court documents.

A.M. explained that she had never met Beeman nor did she have any knowledge of him.

Court documents described how Beeman left aggressive and intimidating voicemails saying things like, “I know where you live in Virginia,” and, “I’m not the one to mess with, I will find you, you will not like me.”

The phone calls continued through June, and included violent threats to cut the throats of A.M. and her family. When investigators tracked Beeman down, they learned of his record.

As far back as 2016, Beeman was convicted of a similar crime; sending death threats via texts and Facebook messages, according to court documents.

Court documents also detail how Beeman may have been “suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent.”

After Beeman’s arrest and subsequent conviction for threatening A.M., he turned his anger towards those who incarcerated him.

In 2021, Beeman sent at least four threatening letters from prison to governmental employees associated with his prosecution.

The letters included detailed threats to kill, torture, and maim various individuals, including a United States District Judge, United States Probation Officer, Assistant United States Attorneys, Special Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, United States Marshals, and other individuals associated with the defendant’s Norfolk criminal prosecution, as well as their friends and family members, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Beeman sent an 11-page letter to a federal prosecutor with the opening line, “ONCE MY RELEASE FROM JAIL I WILL DRIVE TO YOUR OFFICE AND F—ING KILL YOU!!”

One of the letters was sent to a United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (8News has chosen to omit certain names and expletives)

The letter also included bomb threats for various locations, including federal courthouses, a military installation and law enforcement offices.

In the letter, Beeman described how the enaction of these violent threats would result in a weight being lifted and “THE DEMONS” being released.

8News has obtained a copy of the letter but elected not to include it in this report due to the explicit nature of some sections.

Beeman, now 29 years of age, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of his three counts when sentenced on August 11.