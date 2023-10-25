LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was indicted by a Loudoun County Circuit Court Grand Jury for one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling has been sentenced.

Darrel A. Seagraves, 29, pled guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison with four suspended on one felony count of burning or destroying an occupied dwelling.

On Nov. 4, 2017, residents living in a single-family home on the 17000 block of Tedler Circle in Round Hill dialed 9-1-1 to report the smell of gasoline.

When Loudon County Fire and Rescue units arrived on scene, they found remains of the fire as well as latex gloves contaminated with gasoline and a cardboard matchbox and immediately requested the department’s Fire Marshal’s Office to respond and investigate.

Investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set and collected evidence from the scene to submit for examination by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

On Sept. 16, 2022, investigators were notified by the state’s Department of Forensic Science that the DNA collected from the scene matched Seagraves.

A search warrant allowed for the DNA collection and testing of Seagraves, which confirmed his involvement in the 2017 fire.

Seagraves was then indicted on Jan. 9 by the county’s Circuit Court Grand Jury for one felony count of burning or destroying an occupied dwelling.