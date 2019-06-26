Man suffers suspected medical emergency, dies on James River

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said a man boating on the James River died from a suspected medical emergency Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:05 p.m. about a man boating near Bremo Bluff who appeared to be having a medical emergency and fell off his boat and into the water.

When rescue units and law enforcement arrived they were able to locate the man and extricate him from the river. However, they were not able to revive him.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Based on the scene and witness statements, authorities said the death appeared to be natural.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The Medical Examiner’s Office declined the case.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

